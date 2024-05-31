MUT council postpones sectoral agreement voting process

The Malta Union of Teachers has decided to postpone the voting process on a new sectoral agreement after disappointment from educators on the proposed package.

During a meeting held on Friday, the MUT council said in a statement that it unanimously voted to postpone the voting process for the sectoral agreement.

"This decision was made due to the MUT's dissatisfaction with the government's written response, labeled as final, which failed to address the grievances of certain sections of educators raised during and after yesterday's meeting," the statement reads.

The union said the agreement should cater to all educators and that any educator who feels aggrieved by any aspect of the agreement should be heard.

"Therefore, the MUT Council decided to postpone the voting process. However, this does not mean that the MUT will stop gathering feedback from its members or explaining all the benefits found in the proposed agreement. In the coming days, the MUT will clarify financial aspects and correct any inaccuracies and misinformation regarding the agreement," the statement said.

It said this postponement will lead to necessary meetings with the government and members in the near future to address the pending issues and restart the voting process.