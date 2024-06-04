KM Malta Airlines and Turkish Airlines launch codeshare partnership

Effective from June 15, 2024, a code-sharing agreement between KM Malta Airlines and Turkish Airlines will provide passengers of both airlines with more flexible travel options on direct flights between Istanbul and Malta.

This partnership will allow KM Malta Airlines to place their marketing flight numbers on Turkish Airlines flights between Istanbul and Malta, and vice versa.

Bilal Ekşi, CEO of Turkish Airlines, and David Curmi, Executive Chairman of KM Malta Airlines, expressed their satisfaction with the agreement. They emphasised that it would enhance cooperation between the two countries and provide seamless journeys for passengers traveling between Malta and Turkey.

Ekşi noted that the partnership will ‘‘enable Maltese travellers to benefit from the wide network of Turkish Airlines on a global scale, and also encourage more visitors from Malta to visit our unique country, Türkiye. Likewise, Malta, the fascinating island nation of the Mediterranean, will attract more visitors. We look forward to a successful, long-standing collaboration together.”

The codeshare flights will be available for purchase through the airlines' sales channels such as turkishairlines.com and kmmaltairlines.com websites.

The KM Malta Airlines Summer 2024 schedule will operate from 31st March 2024 until 26th October 2024, with the airline serving 17 airports across 15 key European cities, namely, Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Dusseldorf, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Lyon, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Paris Orly, Prague, Rome, Vienna and Zurich.