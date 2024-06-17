Top Tunisian influencer dies in Malta of suspected heart attack

Popular Tunisian social media influencer Farah El Kadhi has been found dead with a suspected cardiac arrest in Malta.

The influencer, who was in Malta to promote a number of companies and services through her Instagram profile, was feared missing on Sunday evening.

El Kadhi had uploaded a number of posts and stories to her account showing Malta in the background.

In the posts and stories she uploaded, the influencer had no visible injuries, with the last Instagram story uploaded to her profile at around 4pm.

On Monday morning, posts started circulating on social media trying to locate the influencer, asking people whether they had spotted her in popular nightclub destination Paceville.

Influencer and former Love Island Malta contestant Soulayma Hneynia, was among those who were sharing the Instagram story trying to locate her. She later uploaded a story expressing her condolences and saying El Kadhi “was a truly wonderful person.”

"Her positive spirit touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her."

In another story, she said El Kadhi died 'peacefully in her sleep' following a heart attack.

MaltaToday reached out to the police on any information related to the influencer’s death, but said they had not received any report and that they were not roped in in relation to any investigation.

Farah, recognized as one of Tunisia's top social media influencers, had over a million Instagram followers. She leveraged her large following to promote her fashion brand, bazarbyfaf, along with various other brands that paid for spots on her profile.