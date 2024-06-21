Steve Zammit Lupi will be Ħaż-Żebbuġ independent mayor

The independent candidate Steve Zammit Lupi will be appointed mayor of Ħaż-Żebbuġ after polling the highest number of votes in his second election to the local council.

The young environmental activist was elected to the council in 2019, and swept to an impressive victory in 2024 with 2,342 first count votes – the highest of all candidates. His mother Lilibeth Zammit Lupi, also an independent, was also elected on the second count.

With two independents elected, the Nationalist Party electing three councillors and Labour electing four, no absolute majority was achieved in Ħaż-Żebbuġ. This meant that the mayor and deputy mayor have to be selected by the councillors.

“After a week of discussions with representatives from both parties, I am pleased to announce publicly that I have the unanimous support for my nomination as Mayor of Ħaż-Żebbuġ,” Zammit Lupi announced on Facebook.

Zammit Lupi met with both Nationalist Party representatives and Prime Minister Robert Abela to discuss the locality’s mayorship before the council votes on the post.

“I will remain an Independent mayor,” Zammit Lupi said, with Joseph Agius, who received the second-highest number of votes and elected from the political group that gained the most seats, elected deputy mayor.

“Every elected candidate will have the opportunity to work on themes and departments they are interested in. Anyone willing to work will have my support,” Zammit Lupi said.

“I am extremely pleased that there is unity in Ħaż-Żebbuġ. This means that the level of discussion and work from now on will go beyond partisanship. We will work for a better Ħaż-Żebbuġ. The first official council meeting will take place in the first week of July.”

Ħaż-Żebbuġ was one of five localities where no majority was achieved in the council, with the others being Birkirkara, Floriana, Mellieha and Għarb in Gozo.

Birkirkara, Floriana and Mellieha saw council seats being shared equally among the major parties, with a single independent candidate holding the balance of power in each of the three localities.

Għarb on the other hand saw two Labour councillors elected, one Nationalist and two from independent party Għarb L-Ewwel.