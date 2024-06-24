Parliament suspended after power cut

A parliamentary session was suspended on Monday after a power cut hit the building.

The House was in parliamentary question time session, when the power cut hit, leading to the Speaker Anglu Farrugia suspending the sitting.

With the microphones still on, MPs’ grumbles were heard after the suspension, with one MP heard saying: “it’s going to fuck up my speech” (ha jaħxuli diskors).

It is not yet clear whether the power cut was just at the parliament building or Valletta itself.

The Enemalta outage map showed no scheduled or ongoing power cuts.

Power was restored shortly.