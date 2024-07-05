Eighth cannabis harm reduction association gets licence: ARUC

There are now eight operational Cannabis Harm Reduction Associations, the cannabis authority has announced.

It said the licence for the eighth association was issued earlier this week.

“The Authority would like to remind the public that only the Cannabis Harm Reduction Associations listed on the ARUC website are licensed to cultivate and distribute cannabis through a closed membership system,” the association reminded consumers.

ARUC also said it is introducing significant updates to its regulatory framework through amendments to several key directives. The amended directives include: Technical Standards and Approved Operating Practices include Harm Reduction Practices, Approved Premises, Key Positions, and Governance and Administration.

“The updates are designed to optimise the performance of Cannabis Harm Reduction Associations, ensuring they adhere to the highest standards of practice,” it said.

The Directive on Harm Reduction has been refined to guarantee that the core objectives of the reform are uniformly communicated through a standardised Declaration of Association for all registered members.

“ARUC remains committed to continue improving its regulatory framework, ensuring the smooth and effective implementation of the responsible use of cannabis reform in accordance with legislative parameters. The Authority emphasises its dedication to fostering a community-based approach, where associations operate strictly on a not-for-profit basis,” it said.