Newly-elected Gozo mayors and deputy mayors sworn in

Newly-elected mayors and deputy mayors from the 14 localities in Gozo have been sworn in during an official ceremony on Saturday.

Minister for Gozo Clint Camilleri, Minister for Agriculture and Fishing Anton Refalo attended the ceremony, together with other representatives from Parliament and the Gozo diocese.

In his speech marking the occasion, the President of the Gozo Region, Samuel Azzopardi said it was a moment of reflection and commitment for local leaders, as they began what he described as their journey of protection and improvement of Gozo’s local councils.

Azzopardi thanked all who put themselves forward as candidates, irrespectively of whether or not they had ultimately been elected and pledged that the Regional Council would continue to provide support and assistance to all local councils within its remit.