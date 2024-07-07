Residents, activists call for review of local plans

The coalition criticised the outdated Local Plans from 2006, arguing that they allowed significant countryside areas, including public land, to be developed. This, they claim, has led to the destruction of buffer zones between towns, the loss of agricultural land and green spaces, and has benefited land speculators at the expense of residents. They also opposed the proposed amendments to the DC15 policy, which would allow additional storeys in many areas, exacerbating the current overdevelopment issues.

The associations stressed the importance of rewriting planning laws to prioritise the needs of residents and reflect today's realities. They blamed authorities for misinterpreting local plans and secondary policies, favoring more construction, and bypassing the strategic planning process.

Representatives from various localities shared the adverse effects of the Local Plans on their areas. Justin Attard from Żurrieq highlighted the damage caused by the rationalisation exercise and warned of the potential loss of the town’s character.

Jacqueline Rotin from Marsaskala discussed the stress residents feel due to construction and emphasized the need for regulations to protect their quality of life. Russell Attard from Siġġiewi criticized the approval of massive projects that clash with the town's surroundings.

Andre Schembri from Birżebbuġa pointed out the increased density's impact on traffic and parking, and the threat to open spaces due to industrial expansion.

Former PA officials, such as architect Jorge Spiteri, called for a moratorium on new applications and highlighted the need for policy changes to prevent speculative planning applications. Ruben Abela emphasized the negative effects of political interference in the planning process and warned against misinterpreting the DC2015 policy to increase storeys.

The press conference, supported by various resident groups and NGOs, including Din l-Art Ħelwa, underscored a unified action. The coalition plans to issue a set of demands for planning review and urged authorities to consult resident associations on decisions that impact them directly.