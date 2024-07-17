Fire caused power outages in Gozo, Enemalta says

A widespread power outage in Gozo was the result of a fire that developed on an electricity cable, Enemalta has said.

In a statement on Tuesday night, Enemalta said a fire developed on one of the electricity cables, causing a supply disruption in Gozo. This fire then impacted another cable that provides electricity to Gozo.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were called on site to control the situation. Until then, Enemalta had to switch off all the cables within the culvert that provides electricity to Gozo.

Many in Gozo were frustrated by the power outage, as it took Enemalta hours to provide an explanation for the cut.

Nadur mayor Edward Said shared this sentiment, complaining on Facebook about the lack of information and explanation.

Nationalist MP Ryan Callus pointed out that Enemalta’s power outage map showed no indication of a power cut in Gozo.

“Are you going to stoop so low? Hide information from the public? Isn’t it enough that you’ve failed to provide a stable service to Maltese consumers?”