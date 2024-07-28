Government is running the country without a plan, Grech says

The government is running the country without a plan, and Robert Abela continues to make the wrong decisions, PN leader Bernard Grech stated.

Speaking during a phone-in interview on Net TV, Grech blasted government’s refusal to act on Central Bank Governor Edward Scicluna following his arraignment in connection to the fraudulent Vitals concession.

Quoting the Times' report of a cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday where Scicluna will likely be removed from his post, Grech said that this was the result of mounting pressure, and that if it were up to Abela, Scicluna and Chris Fearne would remain at their posts.

Grech reminded how Abela had dismissed calls for Scicluna’s removal in the past.

The PN leader also blasted government for refusing his request for an urgent parliamentary session to discuss Scicluna’s refusal to step down as Governor.

“Robert Abela makes poor decisions,” Grech stated, listing examples such as the Prime Minister’s refusal to launch a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

Additionally, Grech mentioned government’s failures in the energy sector which left households and businesses without power. “They told us the power cuts would stop.”

Grech further criticised Abela for blaming power cuts on electric vehicles and the shore-to-ship project, saying Abela constantly lies about his government’s lack of planning. On the Prime Minister’s comments on Sunday where he said that his government will take “ambitious decisions,” Grech dismissed this as empty talk.

At the end of the interview, Grech highlighted five proposals that a PN government would enact in its first 100 days.

Grech promised that his government would hold a national conference on Malta’s population and implement its own proposals to address the rising cost of living.

Furthermore, he pledged to make the environment a fundamental right and implement the recommendations from the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry.

Finally, Grech promised to initiate procedures that would bring back the €400 million stolen from the fraudulent Vitals concession.