Health authorities warn bathers to avoid part of St. Paul's Bay due to contamination

Bathers have been advised not to swim in the area under Bay Square, in St Paul’s Bay due to a contamination scare.

The Superintendence of Public Health issued a statement on Saturday, informing the public that, “until further notice, bathing is not recommended due to possible contamination which could affect the bathing water quality and present a risk to bathers’ health.”

The statement, which was issued by the SPH’s Environmental Health Directorate in line with the Bathing Water Directive, said that the affected area had been signposted and that when the water quality improves sufficiently, the signs will be removed and the public would be notified that the site was once again fit for bathing.

It is the second bay to be declared unfit for public bathing this summer. Balluta Bay has been closed for the past three months due to sewage contamination.

The Environmental Health Directorate said the public could request further information by calling on 21337333, between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m or via email to [email protected].



Updates on the water quality at various bays around the Maltese islands can be found on the Directorate’s Facebook page and its website.