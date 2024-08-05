Benefits fraud racket: Medical association wants public inquiry into allegations

The Medical Association of Malta has voiced its support for a public inquiryy into the benefits fraud scandal.

“[The scandal] has significantly undermined the integrity of our institutions and eroded public trust in the sickness benefits process,” it said.

The individuals charged together with former Labour MP Silvio Grixti, in connection with the social benefits fraud racket would demand €5,000 from the people for whom he allegedly forged medical certificates that would qualify them to receive social benefits they weren’t entitled to.

The disability benefits racket had enabled claimants to receive monthly payments, averaging around €450, from the Department of Social Security.

The association raised concerns over the presidential pardon handed to those involved three weeks prior to the European parliament election.

“Disturbingly, members of the same cabinet that approved this pardon have been suspected to be linked by various news agencies to the fraud itself, raising concerns about the fairness of the process. In stark contrast, medical professionals, who had their signatures forged as part of this scheme, have received no justice, not even an official apology,” the MAM said.

The MAM insisted on full accountability, saying the general public deserves a “thorough investigation” and genuine acknowledgment of the wrongs committed.

“It is crucial that vulnerable patients receive the support they are entitled to without the interference of political misconduct,” it said. “The proposed public inquiry should also address several key issues: the return of the embezzled funds, the timing of the presidential pardon. The ministry involved in this fraud should never be the same one responsible for ensuring that the money is returned.”