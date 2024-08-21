Labour Party international secretary will not contest internal election
Marc Vella Bonnici stated that he had already spoken with PL leader Robert Abela about his decision not to contest 'months ago'
Labour's international secretary, Marc Vella Bonnici will not run for his post again in the PL's upcoming internal elections.
His announcement follows that of Ramona Attard who also won’t be recontesting her role as PL president. The upcoming internal party elections come following a string of resignations from the party’s top brass following a disappointing MEP election result last June.
READ ALSO: Here are all the Labour Party posts up for grabs in September
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Vella Bonnici said that he was grateful for being part of the PL administration for the last 11 years.
He stated that he had already spoken with PL leader Robert Abela about his decision not to contest “months ago.”
Vella Bonnici stated that he will still work together with the PL in the future.