Labour Party international secretary will not contest internal election

Labour's international secretary, Marc Vella Bonnici will not run for his post again in the PL's upcoming internal elections.

His announcement follows that of Ramona Attard who also won’t be recontesting her role as PL president. The upcoming internal party elections come following a string of resignations from the party’s top brass following a disappointing MEP election result last June.

