Labour president Ramona Attard to step down after four years, will not seek any new party position

Labour Party president Ramona Attard has announced that she will not run for the position again during the party’s conference in September, leaving the role free for the taking.

Attard made the announcement in a Facebook video uploaded on Monday morning. She said she is “ready for a new challenge” but will continue to work within the party. She also ruled out contesting any other position that will be up for grabs during the party conference.

“I will be present, as I have been in previous years. I’m convinced that we will pull the same rope, united behind a leader to continue changing the country for the better.”

Attard had contested the presidency in 2020 after Robert Abela was elected party leader. Prior to this she formed part of Joseph Muscat’s communications team when he was prime minister.

In a separate Facebook post, Abela thanked Attard for her work within the party structures, describing her as a "progressive and liberal voice" that has a lot still to offer within the Labour Party.

Attard is one of several high-ranking Labour Party officials who have decided to step down after the party's disappointing election result in the European election last June.

Daniel Micallef, who served as deputy leader for party affairs, stepped down days after the election. The position is up for grabs in September during the conference.

Meanwhile, the party's CEO Randolph De Battista resigned earlier in August. He was replaced by Leonid McKay.