Labour’s musical chairs sign of confused party: PN leader

The Nationalist leader said the confusion is leading to negative effects on the Maltese and Gozitan people

Speaking during a phone-in interview on party television station NET TV, Grech was referring to Norma Saliba’s nomination, contesting for President of the Labor Party in the upcoming Labour party elections.

“More than ever, we are seeing a Labour Party that is full of confusion,” Nationalist leader Bernard Grech said, “Among the confusion are the musical chairs within Labour.

Grech also voiced his concern on the alleged Identità Malta scandal, where he recalled that this is a case “where the Government made a fraud scheme that invaded our homes.”

The leader called for those who have any information to contact the Nationalist Party so that action is taken

Additionally, he appealed for the Minister Byron Camilleri to step down from his position which is riddled with a number of scandals.

“Let’s not forget the Police Commissioner who continues to hide the truth from the Maltese and Gozitan people.”

Bernard Grech promised that the Nationalist Party will continue to insist that our country knows the whole truth about where the system led to the murder of Nicolette Ghirxi.