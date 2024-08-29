Civil society wants immediate release of detained Ethiopian nationals in Malta

A coalition of 41 civil society organisations has condemned the recent arrest and detention of several Ethiopian nationals in Malta, urging the government to immediately release the detainees and implement a pathway to regularisation for long-term residents.

In a joint statement, the organisations expressed their shock and sadness over the arrests, which targeted individuals with rejected asylum applications. Many of those detained had lived and worked legally in Malta for several years—some for as long as 20 years—paying taxes and contributing to the community, the organisations said.

The arrests, part of recent immigration raids, have sent shockwaves through Malta’s refugee communities. The statement said that the detained men have been uprooted from their lives without any warning, leaving behind their jobs, homes, and social networks. The detainees now face deportation to Ethiopia, where they may be at risk of harm and lack support systems.

“These unnecessary and cruel actions have a devastating impact not only on the people arrested but on entire communities,” the statement reads. They said the arrests have shattered the sense of safety that many had built over years, replacing it with fear and mistrust.

The signatories argued that those arrested are more than just workers or taxpayers; they are integral members of Maltese society. “They are our neighbours, colleagues, partners, schoolmates, friends who have contributed to our lives in many different ways. They are one of us, and Malta is also their home,” the statement continued.

The coalition is calling on the government to establish a clear pathway to regularisation for these individuals, citing successful examples from other EU Member States and Malta’s own Specific Residence Authorisation policy, which had previously been hailed as a European best practice.

Among the signatories of the statement are leading NGOs such as the aditus foundation, the Jesuit Refugee Service (Malta), and Moviment Graffitti, alongside academic departments from the University of Malta, religious groups, and social justice organisations. The signatories said they are ready to engage with the Ministry for Home Affairs on this matter, offering their expertise and support in finding a humane solution.

The statement also appeals to the Maltese public to oppose what it describes as an “inhumane practice” of rounding up individuals who have become an integral part of the local community. Quoting human rights advocate Bryan Stevenson, the coalition warned that “the absence of compassion can corrupt the decency of a community,” urging all people of goodwill to stand against such practices.