Metsola addresses G7 Speakers' Summit in Verona

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola opened the G7 Speakers’ Summit in Verona, addressing the leaders of the G7 nations and the Speaker of Ukraine’s parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

In her inaugural speech, Metsola stressed the need for global unity in facing current challenges, stating, "The challenges we face demand not just our individual determination, but our unity against those who seek to chip away at the rules-based international order and everything we worked so hard to achieve."

Speaking on behalf of the European Parliament, Metsola emphasised that decisions made by parliaments must prioritise the interests of the people. On security, she highlighted the impact of tensions and armed conflicts on strategic supply chains, adding that security is vital for human development and economic growth.

She also addressed the risks posed by artificial intelligence if misused or left unregulated.

During the summit, President Metsola held discussions with several leaders, including Ukraine’s Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, Italian Chamber of Deputies President Lorenzo Fontana, U.S. Speaker Mike Johnson, and counterparts from Canada, Germany, France, the UK, and Japan.