ADPD calls for sustainable tourism that prioritises residents

Green Party ADPD has called for a shift towards sustainable tourism policies that prioritise residents above all.



Dr. Melissa Bagley, ADPD Deputy Chairperson, stated, “Whilst tourism can have some benefits, when not managed properly, this can lead to overtourism, which favours the few and leads to great burdens on all the rest.”



The party highlighted the growing dissatisfaction among residents living in popular tourist destinations, noting that Malta is not immune to the effects of unchecked tourism.



Referring to a 2022 MHRA-commissioned report on the carrying capacity study for tourism in Malta indicated that by 2019, the volume of tourism levels was already impacting the satisfaction levels of residents and visitors alike.



This trend has continued, with the number of tourists surpassing 2.8 million in 2023, leading to increased pressure on infrastructure and environmental degradation.



ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci criticised the current “growth-focused mindset,” asserting that it is counterproductive and unsustainable.



She pointed out that the government’s proposed strategic plans for the tourism sector need to be implemented with a long-term vision.



Gauci remarked, “It is not enough to have an impressive-sounding policy on black and white. It’s time for the government to walk the talk. Actions speak louder than words.”



She called for the revision of the current eco-tax, which stands at only €1 per bed-night, and urged the government to reconsider subsidies for mass tourism airlines, emphasising that these funds should support local councils in decreasing the effects of mass tourism.