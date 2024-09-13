Daniel Micallef warns delegates to 'resist the siege mentality'

The Labour Party’s outgoing deputy leader for party affairs Daniel Attard has issued a stark warning to party delegates, urging them to resist those who want the party to enter a siege mentality.

In his last address as deputy leader during the opening plenary session of the party’s general conference, Micallef reminded those present of the long and painful journey the PL faced when it had to slowly make itself appealing to the majority of the country.

He warned against calling people who weren’t traditionally PL voters “opportunists,” urging his listeners, “Let’s not destroy what we’ve built.”

Micallef also addressed criticism he faced following the PL’s disappointing results in the previous MEP election, where the party’s administration was blasted by the grassroots for being absent. “I’m not one to search for the limelight,” he told delegates, noting that his work during the campaign mainly took place behind the scenes at the party’s HQ.

Looking ahead, Micallef stated that Maltese society is changing at a faster rate than ever before, asking delegates, “Are we changing enough?” He said that society expects the governing party to be proactive, and not reactive when faced with ever-evolving challenges.

Referring to this year’s elections, Micallef noted that the changes needed in today’s society require a sense of urgency. The deputy leader warned those present not to disregard those who didn’t vote for the PL as “people who didn’t get what they want.”

Speaking on specific measures and reforms, Micallef directly stated that with regards to abortion, “The writing is on the wall for those who want to read,” adding that regardless of what Malta’s political parties believe, abortion will one day be legalised. Here, he called for civilised discourse within the party.

Among other reforms, he mentioned changes in the electoral system and voluntary euthanasia.

Micalled also spoke of artificial intelligence, stating that its power to change the world is evident, and that if used correctly, can be a tool to bring about improved quality of life.

"We also need those who helped us win previous elections" - Chris Fearne

The PL’s deputy leader for parliamentary affairs also gave his final speech as deputy leader, as Chris Fearne told delegates that in order to keep winning, the PL needs to have the best people in the country on its side.

Fearne noted that, like a football team, a party must keep those players who helped to win, stating, “We also need those who helped us win an election, or two, or three.”

Speaking about the party’s work in the future, Fearne said that no one can satisfy everyone at all times, noting that, “fear brings stagnation.”

The outgoing deputy leader further spoke of problems that need to be addressed in Maltese society, naming drug-related problems, domestic violence, depression, and housing as a few issues that the party cannot hide from.