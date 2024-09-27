Broadcasting Authority rejects two PN complaints over PBS coverage

The Broadcasting Authority has dismissed two complaints filed by the Nationalist Party against PBS, the national broadcaster, regarding its news coverage concerning the appointment of George Gregory as CEO of Malta Enterprise and an independent inquiry into the death of Nicolette Ghirxi.

In the first ruling, the PN argued that PBS failed to include crucial elements of their position regarding Gregory's appointment, particularly comments unrelated to the appointment, such as concerns about the construction of an incinerator.

The PN claimed that while PBS reported reactions from both the government and the Labour Party, essential aspects of their statement were omitted, creating an unbalanced report.

During the hearing, PBS’s lawyer, Dr. Mark Vassallo, defended the broadcaster, stating that PBS provided comprehensive coverage of the Nationalist Party’s press conference, including reactions from the Labour Party. He argued that while political back-and-forths are to be expected, news outlets cannot indulge in endless exchanges.

After reviewing both parties' submissions, the Broadcasting Authority found PBS had acted fairly, noting that the broadcaster had included all necessary reactions, including comments from PN MP Adrian Delia. The Authority concluded that PBS provided a balanced report and dismissed the complaint, ruling that there was no violation of broadcasting regulations.

In the other ruling, the Broadcasting Authority also addressed a complaint from the Nationalist Party concerning PBS's coverage of the independent inquiry into the death of Nicolette Ghirxi.

Similarly, the PN had argued that PBS’s reporting was biased, but the Authority found that the broadcaster had included sufficient new details and acted justly, rejecting the complaint.