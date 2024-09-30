NGOs prepare to mark 7th anniversary of Caruana Galizia murder

NGOs Repubblika and Occupyjustice are commemorating the seventh anniversary of the death of Daphne Caruana Galizia through by organising a number of events.

As part of this year's activities, Repubblika will inaugurate an Anti-Corruption Strategy and Manifesto titled "Defending Integrity," while, a new documentary, "Untangling the Mafia State," will also be launched.

The events will culminate on 16 October, with a Silent Gathering in Bidnija at the time and place of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination, followed by an evening demonstration in Valletta that will start near Parliament and end with a vigil at Great Siege Square.

At the vigil, Françoise Laborde, a prominent French journalist and Tiberio Bentivoglio, an Italian businessman who survived an assassination attempt, will both give speeches at the event.

Vicki Ann Cremona, President of Repubblika, stated that "justice has not yet been served for Daphne Caruana Galizia, and until that happens, we have a duty to insist on it. Moreover, justice has not been done for our country, which still suffers the consequences of the corruption that Daphne exposed.”

On behalf of Occupyjustice, Louiselle Vassallo said, "Justice is everyone's duty,” as she called on the public to remember Caruana Galizia through the fight for justice.

The organisers are urging the public to participate in these commemorative activities and to help cover the event costs by donating through a crowdfunding site.