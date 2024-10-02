Robert Abela appeals to let youths debate ideas with respect

Prime Minister Robert Abela has spoken against KSU’s act of censorship on Wednesday, as he called for freedom for youths to debate and discuss ideas with respect.

Abela was speaking on Labour’s ONE TV where he reacted to the news of KSU’s overnight removal of Moviment Graffitti’s Freshers Week stand because the NGO showed abortion-related materials.

Steering clear from the abortion debate itself, Abela stated that such censorship, “especially at the University of Malta,” was not something that he agrees with. He further spoke of the importance of Moviment Graffitti’s activism, and how such activism is crucial.

Abela also spoke of a recent libel case in which Jason Azzopardi was ordered to pay €7,000 in damages over his allegations that PL MP Carmelo Abela had aided robbers responsible for the 2010 HSBC heist.

Abela stated that Azzopardi’s case was “a serious abuse of freedom of expression.”

Commending Carmelo Abela’s decision to open the libel proceedings, the Prime Minister stated, “It’s not the first time that this individual (Jason Azzopardi) made serious allegations.”

Abela spoke of the implications of such a style of politics, noting that it discourages newcomers, especially young people, from entering politics.

Staying on the subject of abusing freedom of speech, Abela mentioned the death of Stephen Mangion, and how a fake Facebook profile was used to politicise his death. He further blasted the PN for then making the profile’s claims their own.

Addressing the proposed legal amendments aimed at increasing punishments for people who threaten and attack members of the disciplinary corps, Abela said that this was done to send a message.

“I believe that society as a whole should send this message. These types of attacks are not acceptable.”

Abela also addressed the new directives issued by the Malta Union of Teachers with regards to lecturers at MCAST. He expressed his belief that an agreement can be reached through dialogue between government and the union.

The Prime Minister appealed for reason to prevail in the ongoing trade dispute, calling on the union to refrain from issuing industrial action that impacts students’ education.