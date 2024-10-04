Climate Action Authority gets its first CEO

Government has announced that engineer Abigail Cutajar will be the first CEO of the Climate Action Authority (CAA).

Cutajar’s appointment comes two months after it was announced that Mario Joseph Azzopardi will chair the CAA. The authority is set to coordinate Malta's national efforts to meet climate objectives, drive awareness of climate change, and implement crucial mitigation and adaptation initiatives.

In a statement on Friday, government said the CAA “will start functioning imminently,” noting that a scientific council made up of a number of experts will act as a consultative body to the authority.

The Environment Ministry stated that Cutajar has 13 years of experience in energy efficiency, climate action, and sustainable development under her belt. “​​She is also an accredited professional who worked as a Green Certification Consultant in Malta and abroad.”

The Ministry noted that Cutajar is Malta’s first LEED-accredited professional and has served as Chief Sustainability Manager at QP Management and Head of Engineering at ProEnergy Solutions.

Cutajar has also been serving as an advisor to Miriam Dalli since 2022.