BirdLife decries airstrip works during shearwater breeding season

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) has recommended that noise-generating construction works on the airstrip in Xewkija be undertaken between September and December, to avoid disturbing various bird species that frequent the area during their breeding season.

This condition was based on a recommendation made in a study assessing the impact on all the bird species that frequent the area, most of which have a breeding season between March and September.

However, if the works are carried out at this time of the year, they would still coincide with the breeding season of the Scopoli’s shearwater, which nests in the Ta’ Ċenċ cliffs between February and the end of October.

The construction of the 445m-long airstrip, located on disturbed land near the heliport, was approved by the Planning Authority on Thursday, despite strong opposition from BirdLife Malta, represented by its conservation officer Nicholas Barbara, who flagged the recommendation to allow works during the shearwater breeding season as an example of a flawed assessment of the project’s impacts.

The ERA issued its go-ahead for the project while imposing several conditions, including one stating that “high noise-generating interventions” should be avoided during the “sensitive breeding periods of birds”, with works ideally to be undertaken in autumn, between September and December.

The ERA also called for noise abatement measures for machinery and equipment used during the works and limited the works to daytime hours. This recommendation was based on the results of an Appropriate Assessment carried out by ornithologist Natalino Fenech.

The assessment downplays the risk of disturbance to bird colonies during both the construction and operational phases of the airstrip. The reason given is that the distance to the nearest cliffs (1.6 km) is considered sufficient to render any noise and light effects insignificant.

However, as an extra precaution, the report recommends that works be avoided during the most sensitive period of the birds’ lifecycle, specifically the breeding period, with works being carried out in autumn, between September and December. The report refers to each of the 17 species confirmed to breed in the surrounding area and includes a table identifying the breeding season for each species.

While the breeding season for most birds on the list lasts from March to September, the breeding season for the Scopoli’s and Yelkouan shearwaters extends over a longer period, including the autumn months.

The report acknowledges that some noise will be generated by machinery while the land is being “excavated, levelled, and asphalted”, but it concludes that no “significant impacts” on “breeding or migratory birds” are expected. In addressing potential impacts on the Scopoli’s shearwaters, the report specifically recommends that lights be kept to a minimum if work takes place at night during the breeding season, which extends from February to October.

Additionally, it calls for noise abatement measures during the late evening and night, particularly on days with northerly and north-easterly winds when sounds may carry over the sea to areas where the birds raft.

The report also downplays the risk posed by airplanes during the operational stage of the airstrip, stating that airplanes will be flying at over 180m above ground level in this area.

It notes that when rafting at sea, these birds “encounter many boats of different sizes,” which generate various noise levels that do not “negatively impact them.” The report further states that “shearwaters continue to breed in the southern cliffs” despite noise and light pollution from the Ħal Far industrial estate.

Although their numbers have decreased, the report argues that it is difficult to attribute the decline solely to light and noise, “as flights and lights have been present for decades” adding that “if these factors were disturbing enough, the whole colony would have been deserted”.

ERA defends expert reports

In a response to MaltaToday, ERA defended its recommendation to limit works to between September and December, stating that it followed recommendations made in studies conducted by independent consultants.

According to ERA, both the Noise Impact Study and the Appropriate Assessment (AA) concluded that noise effects from the airfield on the Ta’ Ċenċ area, including the cliffs, would not be significant. These studies also concluded that due to the large distance between the proposed airstrip and the breeding areas on the cliffs, along with natural shielding provided by the cliffs, “no negative effects on their breeding colonies or rafting activities at sea are expected.”

BirdLife criticises assessment

Contacted by MaltaToday after the airstrip’s approval, BirdLife’s Head of Conservation, Nicholas Barbara, maintained his position: “ERA still got their conditions wrong by proposing works between September and December, ignoring the breeding season of Scopoli’s shearwater, which extends into October.”

Barbara also insisted that BirdLife had no opportunity to question the conclusions of the Appropriate Assessment, which he described as flawed.

During the public meeting, Barbara was interrupted by Planning Authority executive chairman Oliver Magro for not submitting BirdLife’s reaction during the public consultation phase. This meant that BirdLife’s objections could not be considered by the Planning Board.

However, Barbara argued that BirdLife could not respond to the application because the two studies assessing the project’s impact were published more than a year after the application was submitted and after the public consultation period had closed.