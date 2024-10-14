New rules to mandate photovoltaic panels on high-rise developments

Developers constructing properties up to the maximum height limit will be required to install photovoltaic panels or other renewable energy sources on rooftops.

Abigail Cutajar, CEO of the newly established Climate Action Authority, announced the measure during a TVM discussion programme, explaining that the proposal has already been agreed upon within the government and is now under review by the Planning Authority and the Chamber of Architects.

The initiative forms part of a wider strategy aimed at increasing Malta’s renewable energy output. While the government has previously encouraged the installation of photovoltaic (PV) panels through incentives like feed-in tariffs, this would mark the first time such installations are made mandatory.

The mandate will only apply to buildings that reach the maximum permitted height, ensuring that solar panels are not shaded by future developments.

According to data released last week by the National Statistics Office (NSO), Malta saw a 7.3% rise in energy generated from renewable sources in 2023, reaching 318.6 GWh. Most of this renewable energy (97%) came from photovoltaic panels.

The total electricity production from power plants rose by only 1.5% in 2023, amounting to 2,026.0 GWh.

NSO figures from June also show that the stock of PV installations in Malta and Gozo increased by 8.3% over 2022, with 33,818 installations across both islands. The commercial sector accounted for the largest share of installed capacity at 52.7%, followed by the domestic (44.7%) and public (2.6%) sectors.