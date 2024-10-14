Emergency admissions in health centre rise by 51% in two years

Emergency admissions in public health centres have increased by 51% between 2021 and 2023, data tabled in parliament shows.

In a parliamentary question by shadow minister for primary healthcare Ian Vassallo to health minister Jo Etienne Abela, a month-by-month breakdown of emergency admissions in eight health centre.

Emergency admissions in health centres in 2021 Floriana Gżira Mosta Rabat Paola Bormla Ħal Kirkop Birkirkara January 3,290 3,067 4,740 2,196 6,170 819 1,575 2,252 February 3,160 3,035 4,000 1,891 5,600 656 1,195 2,016 March 3,260 3,308 4,570 1,951 6,320 662 1,301 2,346 April 3,790 2,796 4,670 1,969 6,720 849 1,384 2,416 May 4,760 3,254 5,690 2,085 6,990 1,171 1,652 2,695 June 4,910 2,940 5,160 1,862 6,040 1,001 1,401 2,400 July 4,700 3,900 6,060 2,053 6,260 1,048 1,676 2,840 August 5,070 3,475 6,400 1,903 6,890 1,021 1,519 2,660 September 4,780 3,220 5,890 2,107 6,740 1,102 1,544 2,600 October 5,240 3,229 6,360 2,408 6,750 1,594 1,629 3,150 November 5,430 3,866 6,020 2,631 7,210 1,820 2,345 3,400 December 4,640 4,162 5,730 2,126 6,880 1,258 1,884 2,610 Total 53,030 40,252 65,310 25,220 78,570 13,001 19,105 31,385

The data shows that in 2021, there were 325,873 emergency admissions. This figure grew to 492,490 only two years later, representing a 51% increase.

Emergency admissions in health centres in 2023 Floriana Gżira Mosta Rabat Paola Bormla Ħal Kirkop Birkirkara January 6,740 4,550 7,820 3,247 10,830 2,595 3,096 *495 February 5,910 4,140 7,370 2,821 9,840 2,091 2,672 *354 March 6,900 4,650 8,550 3,293 11,450 2,603 3,028 *484 April 6,570 3,980 7,340 3,000 9,850 2,034 2,387 *389 May 7,160 4,700 8,470 3,295 11,020 2,723 2,951 *490 June 6,930 4,410 7,970 3,090 11,400 2,265 2,631 *458 July 6,770 4,850 8,610 3,310 11,850 2,231 3,370 1,572 August 7,280 5,120 8,220 3,420 11,950 2,324 3,470 3,280 September 6,570 4,600 7,400 3,128 11,410 2,143 2,975 3,270 October 7,280 5,230 8,460 3,576 12,220 1,782 40,80 3,830 November 7,070 5,190 7,420 3,450 11,110 2,742 3,680 3,480 December 6,700 4,510 7,730 2,609 11,680 2,252 3,152 3,090 Total 81,880 55,930 95,360 38,239 134,610 27,785 37,494 21,192

The data shows that during those two years, the Paola health centre has retained its post as the health centre with the most emergency admissions. In two years, this health centre saw 78,570 admissions, a figure which ballooned to 134,610 admissions.

The largest increase in admissions was registered in the Bormla health centre, which registered 13,001 emergency cases. This grew by 113% in 2023, as the number of admissions reached 27,785.

The data for Birkirkara in some months of 2023 was subject to inaccuracies due to an IT project at the same health centre.

The increasing demand of emergency services has recently been in the spotlight following the publication of a ministerial inquiry into the death of Stephen Mangion.

The report, which did not find any negligence by healthcare professionals, noted that the workload is having ramifications on the efficiency of public health.