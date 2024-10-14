Emergency admissions in health centre rise by 51% in two years
Parliamentary data shows that the Paola health centre registered the highest increase in emergency admissions, rising by 113%
Emergency admissions in public health centres have increased by 51% between 2021 and 2023, data tabled in parliament shows.
In a parliamentary question by shadow minister for primary healthcare Ian Vassallo to health minister Jo Etienne Abela, a month-by-month breakdown of emergency admissions in eight health centre.
|Floriana
|Gżira
|Mosta
|Rabat
|Paola
|Bormla
|Ħal Kirkop
|Birkirkara
|January
|3,290
|3,067
|4,740
|2,196
|6,170
|819
|1,575
|2,252
|February
|3,160
|3,035
|4,000
|1,891
|5,600
|656
|1,195
|2,016
|March
|3,260
|3,308
|4,570
|1,951
|6,320
|662
|1,301
|2,346
|April
|3,790
|2,796
|4,670
|1,969
|6,720
|849
|1,384
|2,416
|May
|4,760
|3,254
|5,690
|2,085
|6,990
|1,171
|1,652
|2,695
|June
|4,910
|2,940
|5,160
|1,862
|6,040
|1,001
|1,401
|2,400
|July
|4,700
|3,900
|6,060
|2,053
|6,260
|1,048
|1,676
|2,840
|August
|5,070
|3,475
|6,400
|1,903
|6,890
|1,021
|1,519
|2,660
|September
|4,780
|3,220
|5,890
|2,107
|6,740
|1,102
|1,544
|2,600
|October
|5,240
|3,229
|6,360
|2,408
|6,750
|1,594
|1,629
|3,150
|November
|5,430
|3,866
|6,020
|2,631
|7,210
|1,820
|2,345
|3,400
|December
|4,640
|4,162
|5,730
|2,126
|6,880
|1,258
|1,884
|2,610
|Total
|53,030
|40,252
|65,310
|25,220
|78,570
|13,001
|19,105
|31,385
The data shows that in 2021, there were 325,873 emergency admissions. This figure grew to 492,490 only two years later, representing a 51% increase.
|Floriana
|Gżira
|Mosta
|Rabat
|Paola
|Bormla
|Ħal Kirkop
|Birkirkara
|January
|6,740
|4,550
|7,820
|3,247
|10,830
|2,595
|3,096
|*495
|February
|5,910
|4,140
|7,370
|2,821
|9,840
|2,091
|2,672
|*354
|March
|6,900
|4,650
|8,550
|3,293
|11,450
|2,603
|3,028
|*484
|April
|6,570
|3,980
|7,340
|3,000
|9,850
|2,034
|2,387
|*389
|May
|7,160
|4,700
|8,470
|3,295
|11,020
|2,723
|2,951
|*490
|June
|6,930
|4,410
|7,970
|3,090
|11,400
|2,265
|2,631
|*458
|July
|6,770
|4,850
|8,610
|3,310
|11,850
|2,231
|3,370
|1,572
|August
|7,280
|5,120
|8,220
|3,420
|11,950
|2,324
|3,470
|3,280
|September
|6,570
|4,600
|7,400
|3,128
|11,410
|2,143
|2,975
|3,270
|October
|7,280
|5,230
|8,460
|3,576
|12,220
|1,782
|40,80
|3,830
|November
|7,070
|5,190
|7,420
|3,450
|11,110
|2,742
|3,680
|3,480
|December
|6,700
|4,510
|7,730
|2,609
|11,680
|2,252
|3,152
|3,090
|Total
|81,880
|55,930
|95,360
|38,239
|134,610
|27,785
|37,494
|21,192
The data shows that during those two years, the Paola health centre has retained its post as the health centre with the most emergency admissions. In two years, this health centre saw 78,570 admissions, a figure which ballooned to 134,610 admissions.
The largest increase in admissions was registered in the Bormla health centre, which registered 13,001 emergency cases. This grew by 113% in 2023, as the number of admissions reached 27,785.
The data for Birkirkara in some months of 2023 was subject to inaccuracies due to an IT project at the same health centre.
The increasing demand of emergency services has recently been in the spotlight following the publication of a ministerial inquiry into the death of Stephen Mangion.
The report, which did not find any negligence by healthcare professionals, noted that the workload is having ramifications on the efficiency of public health.