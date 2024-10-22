Israel-bound arms vessel carries out change of flag and sails away from Malta

The Israel-bound vessel MV Kathrin has changed its flag to a German one and is moving away from Malta.

“Transport Malta is informed that the MV Kathrin has changed its flag to the German flag while outside Maltese territorial waters,” a Transport Malta spokesperson said in reply to questions by this newspaper.

Ship tracking website Marine Traffic shows the vessel sailing away from Malta headed in a North-East direction.

Last July, the vessel started sailing from a Vietnamese port towards the Mediterranean Sea, going around Africa to avoid the Red Sea. Speaking to MaltaToday earlier this month, Harbour Master at the Ports and Yachting Directorate Captain Fritz Farrugia said the crew wanted to avoid geo-political tensions and piracy in the Red Sea.

On the 27 September, the ship had requested fuel while anchored outside Maltese territorial waters, and as the vessel was not of interest, Malta had provided the refuelling.

But days later the ship’s agent informed Malta it was running out of food, water, spare parts and consumables. Requests for change of crew and provisions supply had been turned down by Malta.

Now, the Israel-bound vessel has changed its maritime flag and started to sail away from Malta.

Asked if Malta was involved in the exercise, a Transport Malta spokesperson said the country was not.

“Maltese authorities do not have jurisdiction over flag changes, as the vessel was originally flagged under Portugal (Madeira). Thus, no approval from Malta was sought as it was not needed,” he said.

He also said further requests made by the vessel were not met.

“Malta denied a change of captain or crew inspection aboard the vessel. For details on the flag change procedure, you may wish to contact the German flag administration,” a spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, a UN special rapporteur on Palestine urged Malta to the vessel carrying weapons destined for Israel from entering its waters.

“I implore the Malta government, who has regularly taken a principled stand on Palestine, to act and stop the vessel from advancing,” Francesca Albanese had said on X.