Grech denies Camilleri claim he voiced approval to Villa Rosa local plan change with developer

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has denied claims by the Planning Minister that he expressed his approval on changes to the Villa Rosa local plan to the developer behind the project.

“Anyone who claims that I have given my approval for any partial change to a Local Plan is lying. I am certain that at no point or under any circumstances have I indicated or said that I am in favour of a partial change to the Local Plan that would allow a project to take place which is not beneficial to the environment and does not respect the quality of life of the residents,” the Opposition leader said in a statement on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday evening, while testifying before the parliamentary committee on environment and development, Planning Minister Clint Camilleri said he Villa Rosa developer received the green light from the Opposition leader in a meeting where he detailed the proposed changes to the local plan.

“The developer requested a meeting, and told me he had just come from a meeting with the Opposition leader, who told him to move ahead the proposal as it would be ‘very nice’ and he would inaugurate it when he became Prime Minister,” he told the parliamentary committee on environment and development.

But Grech denied the claims, saying the PN has already declared its opposition to any partial changes to the Local Plan that are not in favour of the residents and the environment.

“I am in favour of ensuring, as a nation, that any development is carried out in accordance with our country's laws, with full protection of the environment, and that it enhances the quality of life for people,” the Nationalist leader said.

He said he always insisted the country should benefit from private investment that is responsible, ethical, and sustainable.

“The future of our country depends on this kind of development,” he said.

The Opposition on Wednesday filed a motion in parliament calling on the House to authorise a meeting of its environment committee during which Planning Minister Clint Camilleri would be summoned to explain changes to the Villa Rosa local plan. Government amended the motion and the request was met.