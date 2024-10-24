Opposition members want urgent parliamentary standards committee meeting

Opposition members of the Parliamentary Committee for Standards in Public Life, Mark Anthony Sammut and Ryan Callus, are calling for an urgent meeting of the committee, criticising government representatives for stalling proceedings.

According to the opposition, the delay is preventing the publication of a critical report by the Standards Commissioner regarding the conduct of Ministers Clayton Bartolo and Clint Camilleri.

The report in question concerns the employment of Amanda Muscat, now married to Minister Clayton Bartolo. Muscat was first employed as Bartolo's private secretary, later transitioning to a consultancy role with him, and eventually working as a consultant for Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri.

The opposition members claim that despite the Speaker's proposal for the committee to meet today, government representatives Minister Jonathan Attard and Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul cited other commitments. When the Speaker suggested a meeting next Tuesday, the two government members failed to respond.

Sammut and Callus argue that the public has a right to know the findings of the Commissioner’s report, and they condemn the delay as unacceptable. The opposition stresses the importance of transparency and accountability, insisting that the committee convenes without further delay to discuss the matter.

