Malta Żagħżugħa: PN launches General Council theme

Malta Żagħżugħa will be the theme for this year’s Nationalist Party General Council, the party has announced.

“We believe in a young Malta full of energy and determination so that with hope and courage in ourselves, the Maltese and Gozitan people will have a better future. Let us work together for a Young Malta,” the party said on Monday.

“It will be a crucial General Council aimed at rejuvenating our nation, giving it the youthful vitality, it still has to experience.”

This evening, the PN Executive Committee will be discussing the Motion to be presented before the General Council, marking the beginning of the process.

“This work, all of us together, will be rewarding and will lead to the PN offering new leadership for our country. Your participation makes PN stronger,” Opposition leader Bernard Grech said in a short social media post.

“In the next two weeks, the PN will be meeting with all those who in some way contribute to the Nationalist Party in several discussions, activities and other sessions.”