‘Unacceptable’, ERA tells Naxxar elderly home proponents

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) has warned that the Naxxar land for an elderly home on 9,600sq.m of undeveloped agricultural land is “not considered acceptable”.

The ERA said that such a proposal “would result in extensive take-up of undeveloped rural land, loss of the rural character of the area, introduction of urban uses beyond the development zone, and impacts on the landscape.”

While noting that the project falls within the threshold of proposals requiring an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), the ERA made it clear that an environmental impact assessment would not address its concerns regarding the loss of rural ODZ land.

It is now up to the developers to decide whether to proceed with further studies despite the ERA’s strong objections.

The ERA has only one voting member on the Planning Board, and has no final say on such projects except in determining whether an EIA is required; however, a negative recommendation from the authority must be considered by the case officer.

The proposed site encompasses farmland along Triq Wied Anġlu, at the corner with Triq il-Vittmi tan-Nar, Naxxar, in close proximity to the Victoria Lines and the Birguma quarry, which overlooks the Gharghur countryside.

The area is designated as a Strategic Open Gap in the local plans, where urban development is prohibited except for small-scale utility infrastructure.

However, the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development contains a loophole for elderly homes, which can be approved in ODZ areas if “no other feasible alternatives exist” in urban areas, when backed by a report showing no such sites are available.

The application foresees the construction of an elderly home with 70 rooms, built over three floors above ground level and two basement levels, covering a footprint of 3,600sq.m. The remainder of the area is earmarked for landscaping.

The land designated for the development consists of agricultural land, described as “fallow” in the application presented by landowner Arthur Tonna, who also owns an auto-parts company based in Santa Venera. He is represented by architect Charles Buhagiar, who chairs the Building and Construction Consultative Council.

The Planning Authority (PA) has already approved two ODZ elderly homes in Naxxar in the past seven years.

The latest facility to be approved was proposed by Labour councillor Marlon Brincat on the site of an abandoned farm in Sqaq l-Imnieqa, less than 500m away from another application and also located in the Strategic Open Gap between Naxxar and Gharghur.

The permit is currently awaiting the outcome of an appeal filed by environmental NGOs.

Another ODZ elderly home was constructed by GAP Limited following a permit issued in 2017. Over 800 respondents have so far objected to the application in Birguma.