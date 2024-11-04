Moviment Graffitti gifts Robert Abela 'Prime Puppet Award'

In a statement after the direct action, Moviment Graffitti said Abela had been, “selected to receive this prestigious prize in recognition of his loyal service to developers in our country,” noting he always does his best to meet developers’ needs.

They accused Abela of bending over backwards “to appease those pulling his strings.” They referenced government’s failure to implement a reform that would mean development projects do not commence if their permits are under appeal.

“A certain Joseph Portelli, who sent in a testimonial endorsing the Prime Minister, said he is very satisfied and remains indebted to him for the delay in the reform.”

The activists further blasted the Planning Authority for ignoring court decisions by issuing permits for legal buildings.

Moviment Graffitti referenced Abela’s government’s decision to change the Villa Rosa local plan to appease developer, Anton Camilleri. “A certain “Tal-Franċiż” said that the Prime Minister jumped at his request to change the Local Plans to allow him to build a larger project, promising that he would do his utmost to make it happen.”

Today’s direct action comes one week after the same NGO interrupted Finance Minister Clyde Caruana in the first few minutes of his Budget 2025 speech. In Parliament, the activists unfurled a banner, and threw flyers in the air, accusing the government of being beholden to the influence of construction magnates.