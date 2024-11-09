ADPD accuses government of ignoring its own transport masterplan

Government has disregarded its own transport masterplan and strategy in pushing forward with the controversial Msida Creek project, ADPD said.

ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci said on Saturday the project prioritises cars use over residents' quality of life and ignores alternative forms of transport.

The €38.5 million Msida Creek project, which includes the construction of a flyover and is set to be completed by 2027, has faced opposition from residents and the Msida local council.

"When you look at the 2025 Transport Masterplan and the 2050 strategy, you realise that on paper there are many positive proposals, but very few of these have materialised," Gauci said. "The most important points being ignored are those concerning the need to provide alternative means of transport so as to reduce car use. In fact, the complete opposite is happening."

Ralph Cassar, ADPD secretary general, said the country needed a serious, consistent government “that knows what it's doing”. “We do not need a government that is led by the few who want their personal interests prioritised over the common good,” he said.

ADPD highlighted that the average distance travelled in Malta is just 5.5km, criticising the government for continuing to encourage congestion and pollution instead of creating people-friendly streets.

Infrastructure Malta has defended the Msida project, stating that it will alleviate traffic congestion in the area and create more public spaces. A flyover will enable the removal of the traffic lights at the bottom of Regional Road. IM’s plans include a new square in front of the church and a 300m-long canal to relieve flooding whenever it rains.