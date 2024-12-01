Outgoing Maltese Commissioner thanked for her work
Prime Minister Robert Abela thanked outgoing Maltese Commissioner Helena Dalli for her service.
In a post on X, Abela also said that he has spoken with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to wish her well as she enters her second term at her post.
Today I spoke with @vonderleyen to wish her well on the start of her new @EU_Commission.— Robert Abela (@RobertAbela_MT) December 1, 2024
I wholeheartedly thank @helenadalli for all her work and wish @GlennMicallef the best of luck in his upcoming tenure. 🇲🇹#Malta is proud.
The new Commission was approved earlier this week, as the new team received 370 votes in favour, 282 against, and 36 abstentions in the European Parliament.
The new team's term will last for the next five years, as they will take office in the midst of shifting global alliances, a war in Ukraine, Trump's presidency, and a European economy struggling to keep up with global economies.