Lydia Abela launches fifth edititon of 'Rigal b’Imħabba'

Lydia Abela launched the fifth edition of the initiative ‘Rigal b’Imħabba’ (Gift with Love) on Thursday evening.

The wife of the Prime Minister spoke about how the initiative is aimed at supporting vulnerable children, ensuring they too receive gifts.

Abela remembered how the late Jake Vella, who a year ago was participating in the initiative. She paid tribute to his memory, noting how his altruism during his life inspired many people.

Who would have thought that back in 2020, what was just a small dream Giorgia and I had would grow into this – a bigger and more beautiful ‘Rigal b’Imħabba’, with the involvement of all localities,” she said.

She explained this year, the initiative will be carried out with the full participation of local councils to achieve even greater success. To this end,

On 20 December, these gifts will be collected and placed under the Christmas tree erected in Castille Square. For the first time this year, children from schools across Malta and Gozo are being invited to participate in the initiative by donating gifts to bring joy to other children.

During the launch, Dr Abela also announced the return of the initiative ‘Rigal b’Imħabba b’Differenza’ (Gift with Love with a Difference) at Mater Dei Hospital, in memory of Jake Vella, who was passionate about raising awareness for abandoned animals. As part of this initiative, donations of animal products or food will once again be collected at Mater Dei Hospital.

This year, ‘Rigal b’Imħabba’ is being organised in collaboration with Magic 91.7.