Man caught vandalising Grand Master's Palace

A man was caught vandalising the main staircase of the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta on Tuesday afternoon.

The man, employed by a contractor for cleaning duties at the Palace, was found drawing graffiti on the walls of the round staircase and the balustrades.

Police were immediately called to the scene, and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, conservators from Heritage Malta have confirmed that furniture varnish was used in the act of vandalism.

Initial assessments indicate that no permanent damage has been caused. Restoration efforts are already underway to remove the graffiti and restore the staircase to its original condition.

In addition to the police inquiry, Heritage Malta has launched its own internal investigation into the incident.

The Grand Master’s Palace, a historic landmark and one of Malta’s most treasured heritage sites, reopened to the public in January following an extensive restoration project.