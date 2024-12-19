Veterinary Surgeons Council calls for responsible pet ownership

The Veterinary Surgeons Council urged the public to prioritise responsible pet ownership and the health and welfare of their animals.

“Pet owners are encouraged to establish a consistent and reliable relationship with a veterinarian of their choice, as veterinary professionals play a critical role in guiding them on preventive care and ensuring access to emergency services when necessary,” the council said.

Being informed about how to contact a veterinarian or access emergency services outside regular clinic hours is essential for responsible pet ownership, with prevention serving as the foundation for good animal health, they said.

Veterinary services in Malta are regulated under the Veterinary Establishments (Licensing) Regulations SL 437.106. This legislation mandates that all veterinary establishments must provide or be part of a 24-hour emergency service. Veterinary surgeons without access to a veterinary establishment or clinic are required to inform their clients about arrangements for emergency service access.

The regulation of the veterinary profession in Malta is overseen by the Veterinary Surgeons Council, which issues warrants to practising veterinarians. The Council sets ethical standards, promotes good practice, investigates complaints of misconduct, and implements disciplinary measures where appropriate.

Clients are reminded to follow proper channels when filing complaints about veterinary misconduct. Complaints must be submitted via an official complaint form, which can be downloaded from the Council's webpage or requested by email at [email protected]. Forms and instructions are available in both Maltese and English.

“The Veterinary Surgeons Council emphasises the importance of adhering to established procedures to ensure proper veterinary care. The public is reassured that appropriate action will be taken should these obligations not be met,” it said. “Together, let us work to safeguard animal health and promote responsible pet ownership in Malta.”