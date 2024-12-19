PN backs Rizzo’s position on anti-corruption board after son is caught leaking police information

*Updated at 16:17 with Nationalist's Party statement on John Rizzo

The Nationalist Party has expressed their 'full confidence and trust' in former police commissioner John Rizzo, despite the recent controversies surrounding his son, Kurt Rizzo.

“The PN expresses its full confidence in John Rizzo and trusts the decisions he makes, including in the present circumstances. The history of our country shows that John Rizzo is a person of unwavering integrity and the highest honesty. John Rizzo has been, and remains, a man of strong character who performs his duties impartially,” the Nationalist Party stated.

Kurt Rizzo, the son of former police commissioner John Rizzo and brother of a magistrate, is currently under investigation for suspected information leaks to third parties and recently tested positive for cocaine.

John Rizzo, one of the country’s longest-serving police commissioners, was the police commissioner of choice for several Nationalist administrations. He also served as the Opposition’s appointee on the country’s anti-corruption commission.

The Nationalist Party’s statement comes in response to criticism from the Labour Party, which highlighted the Nationalist Party’s “deafening silence” regarding the allegations against Kurt Rizzo.

“These revelations, of grave concern, have been met with deafening silence from the Nationalist Party and its usual supporters who are usually quick to attack the government and call for resignations,” the Labour Party noted.

“What is the Nationalist Party’s position on this? Does the PN believe that, given these events, Mr Rizzo’s position on the Commission, representing the PN, is still tenable?” the Labour Party asked.

In response, the Nationalist Party argued, "It is scandalous that, even after his removal as Police Commissioner in March 2013, the Labour Party continues to launch highly personal and malicious attacks against John Rizzo. Only those who do not believe in justice and refuse to fight corruption would attack him in this manner.”

Adrian Delia condemns attempts to tarnish John Rizzo’s reputation

Opposition MP Adrian Delia has defended John Rizzo in a Facebook statement against what he said was an attempts to dull his name.

Delia emphasised, "If Labour’s convenient ethos is to let the institutions work, then let's see them profess that this time round too, particularly when these are still allegations."

He stated that Rizzo is "Malta’s last decent police commissioner" with "impeccable service to our country," and condemned any attempts to tarnish his reputation.

Delia also contrasted Rizzo's reputation with that of Roberta Metsola, describing her as "Malta’s most applauded export ever offered to Europe," and criticised Labour for their populist approach, "I won’t hold my breath. Unbearably, they are the most populist, no matter what."