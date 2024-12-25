MaltaToday’s journalists pick their story of the year

Executive Editor Kurt Sansone - We’re publishing the Vitals inquiry – here’s what you need to know

We took the bold decision to publish the Vitals inquiry in its entirety last May because readers had a right to know what it contained.

We felt that it was unfair on voters to be asked by politicians to use their vote as a means to pass judgement on the inquiry when they were not privy to its findings. However, we also sought legal advice to ensure that publication of the inquiry would not prejudice ongoing court proceedings against the several individuals and companies charged with various crimes.

The final decision was to publish the full inquiry with no redactions so that people couId read through it and reach their own conclusions. It was a decision we took in the public interest, on a matter of significant public controversy.

We believe people should be able to make informed judgements on issues that are affecting them. It was absurd that just two weeks before the June election, people were clueless about the findings of a major inquiry that rocked the political establishment. It was our duty to ensure people had all the information at hand to make an informed choice, rather than wait for politicians to filter out the inconvenient truths.

This is a choice we will continue making because we believe the people’s right to know should trump immature partisan considerations.

Online Editor Karl Azzopardi - Abused by nuns: Victims describe childhood in Gozo orphanage from 'hell'

The story I’ve chosen as my favourite this year is one that shocked me to my core and left a lasting impression, not just as a journalist, but as a person. It’s the story of survivors of abuse at a Gozo orphanage, where unimaginable horrors unfolded behind the walls of a Catholic institution.

Malta is a deeply Catholic country. Religious symbols adorn our streets, homes, and institutions. For many, faith is intertwined with identity, a cornerstone of values and community. But this story revealed a harrowing betrayal, not just of trust, but of the very principles these institutions claim to uphold.

Meeting the survivors was profoundly moving. They welcomed me into their homes, opening their hearts to recount the trauma they endured. What struck me most was their bravery in revisiting those memories. They spoke of physical, sexual, and psychological abuse inflicted by the very nuns and priests who were supposed to provide them with care and safety. Their stories painted a chilling picture of systemic cruelty — one that they have carried in silence for decades.

What makes this story even more tragic is the injustice that followed. The abuse was not just perpetrated - but concealed. Religious institutions, rather than seeking truth and accountability, chose to protect themselves. Details were buried, and the victims were left to navigate life with the scars of their childhood.

This is a case of delayed justice, where the fight for recognition and accountability has taken far too long. Speaking to these survivors, I felt their pain but also their resilience. They have been let down repeatedly — first by the system that allowed the abuse, then by the societal reluctance to confront the sins of powerful religious entities.

The work on this story was emotionally demanding. But it also felt essential, a duty to give these survivors the platform they deserve. Malta’s Catholic identity cannot excuse or obscure the need for accountability.

As a journalist, I’ve often been told to maintain a professional distance from the stories I cover. But this one hit differently. Sitting in their living rooms, listening to their words, it was impossible not to feel the weight of their experiences. Their trust in me to tell their stories was humbling, and it’s a responsibility I carry with immense respect.

This story is more than an exposé. It’s a call to action for justice, transparency, and empathy. It’s a reminder of the power of journalism to give voice to the silenced and to hold institutions accountable for their failures.

Deputy Online Editor Nicole Meilak - A cabs and couriers conundrum

As the profession in Malta dictates, I’ve written everything from in-depth investigations, court live blogs, and daily reports this year. However, I want to write a few words of appreciation for a type of journalism that, maybe, we need more of.

One of my favourite reports this year, and one I got a lot of positive feedback on, is a long-form explainer feature on the regulatory jungle that is the taxi and food delivery sector. At the time, the government was starting to crack down on the labour market within these sectors, which were left wholly unregulated for years.

When I first became a journalist in 2020, the sector was already reaching a peak, but it was clear that this was the result of a couple of bad actors abusing regulatory loopholes. Over time, I spoke with workers in the industry, but also businessmen and regulatory players. Being able to follow the saga as it played out, this year I managed to put the pieces together and give readers not just a story but an explanation of how things ended up the way they are today.

Journalism isn’t just about scoops or flashy investigations. It is an industry built on information - the ability to collect it and communicate it. Part of the craft involves diving head-first into a topic to show readers all sides of the story, bring out the nuances and make it all enjoyable to read.

I am also a firm believer in long-form journalism. I believe that claims of short attention spans are thrown about mistakenly. One of the biggest mistakes we can do as journalists is to underestimate the curiosity and interest of our readers. The fact that some of my most well-received stories have been long-form articles only strengthens my belief in this.

Senior Journalist James Debono - Lobbying register: PM hints at reform after four years of inaction

In September, MaltaToday revealed that the Office of the Prime Minister had ignored three reminders over the past four years from the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life with regards to the enactment of a transparency register which would require ministers to log any communication, including electronic communication, with lobbyists, making this information publicly accessible. These proposals, endorsed by the OECD, were first made four years ago, with repeated reminders sent by former and current Standards Commissioners.

MaltaToday asked the Prime Minister why he had failed to respond to these reminders. An OPM spokesperson avoided directly addressing the transparency register issue but suggested that “a package of reforms to strengthen governance, institutional integrity, and the rule of law framework” was to be presented “later this year.” However, no such reforms package was presented by year-end.

When asked about pressure exerted to implement the proposed legislation, a spokesperson for Standards Commissioner Joe Azzopardi referred to two letters sent in July and September 2022 by former commissioner George Hyzler.

These letters urged the Prime Minister to formally recommend implementing OECD proposals on lobbying and codes of ethics for MPs and ministers. In November 2023, the current Commissioner also wrote to the Prime Minister, recommending the implementation of OECD proposals on asset and interest declarations by MPs. He further noted that recommendations on regulating lobbying remained unaddressed. The Commissioner confirmed that his office had received no response to these letters and was unaware of any government action on the reports.

The Labour Party’s 2017 electoral manifesto pledged that the transparency register would be public and used to declare meetings potentially creating conflicts of interest. Despite growing concerns about the influence of powerful lobbies, such as the construction industry, the register has not been enacted. The issue resurfaced when the government announced a local plan review allowing Anton Camilleri, known as “Il-Franċiż,” to apply a policy permitting high-rise hotel development on the Villa Rosa site.

In October, when asked by MaltaToday both Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech refused to disclose whether they had personally met with Villa Rosa developer Anton Camilleri to discuss local plan changes before they became public.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister told MaltaToday, “Government and its authorities and entities hold regular meetings with local and foreign investors, as is their duty to do.”

Why this issue is important: Recording such meetings is no guarantee that the decisions made will be in the public interest. But it will ensure that any meeting held with a private lobbyist is not conducted behind the public’s back.

Coupled with a radical reform of party (and candidate) financing rules, this could address the lurking suspicion that decisions are conditioned by the power of big money. The presence of civil servants in such meeting would ensure that these meetings are held in an institutional framework beyond the suspicion of political wielding and dealing.

Journalist Matthew Farrugia - Siġġiewi’s 99 ‘ghost voters’

The Siġġiewi ghost voter story came during a heated election campaign where we saw the governing party being attacked from all sides. During this time, the Labour Party was plagued by scandals, the reckoning of the Vitals inquiry, voter apathy, a shortage of local council election candidates, and a growing sense of frustration among the public.

Within this context, it is expected that a ruling party uses its power of incumbency to influence the election outcome in any way it can. But Housing Minister Roderick Galdes’s move to house 99 families - the majority of which hail from his district - in Siġġiewi, where the PL held a slim majority, did not go under the radar.

The story led to Galdes getting defensive, as he labelled it “a media spin,” with everyone in government publicly insisting that there was no attempt at gerrymandering.

In the end, the court ordered the reversal of the change in 99 home addresses and the PL lost its majority in Siġġiewi. Galdes became the butt of the joke, as PN agents in the counting hall thanked him with posters.

After the PL’s election blunder, Galdes was reportedly singled out by the Prime Minister for the housing fiasco, as he accused him of being surrounded by “incompetent people”.

Social media Journalist Juliana Zammit - Union directives leave MCAST students in the lurch over exam results

As an MCAST student, I have felt the anxiety and uncertainty about our exam results because of the directives placed on us during May and June. After working hard to get to this point in my education, as have other students, it has been disappointing to see our education being tossed between the government and the teachers union.

Writing this article was a way for me to share the frustrations and concerns we all feel. It was important to show how these directives have left us unsure about our academic progress and future.

This not only affects our grades but also impacts our motivation and mental well-being as we try to finish our studies.

Former Editor and journalist Matthew Vella - Unspoken truth about Maltese schooling is its worship of segregated education

School is a symbolic reflection of the violence we encounter in our adult lives. When I hear parents complain about whether their bright children are getting enough attention from teachers having to handle ‘mixed abilities’ classes, I am alarmed at their lack of self-awareness and generally unkind view of society. They seem to prize streaming at all levels – in their childrens’ classrooms, in the choice of schools, even in who gets to enjoy the benefits of top education or not.

Malta is a country whose education system reflects the prejudices of parents: those who think the State-funded faith schools offer a more nurturing environment for children, and those who think that after choosing to take their kids into a private-independent school should be bailed out by tax refunds and government grants. There is no solution to this, except to strengthen the public schooling system further as well as the eductaional curricula to produce brighter and more resilient kids.

Former Court Reporter Matthew Agius - Blow-by-blow: Joseph Muscat's first day in court

My best story of 2024? For a year as eventful as this one was, that's a tough one to pick.

The biggest court story of 2024 is undoubtedly Joseph Muscat and co finally facing some form of accountability for their various roles in the abominable swindle that was the hospitals deal. But that prosecution may well come to naught, as important cases involving politicians and their mates often seem to do in court.

A story from which I drew the most inspiration and strength this year, and believe it or not, it is my report on Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea Curmi’s message to the judiciary at a mass marking the start of the new court year. 'Be an uncomfortable presence for those who don’t want to be conscientious,' was his key message here, emphasising the collective responsibility to confront wrongdoing.

The judiciary’s role in this process might be better enunciated in the letter of the law, but really, it’s a responsibility we all share and every person who stands firm against any form of wrongdoing is contributing to the goal of a just society.

Incidentally, this is also the intention of the legislator- the “spirit of the law”- because the ultimate purpose of law is social harmony: the deterrence of injustice by punishing those responsible should an injustice happen. Ensuring that laws serve their purpose beyond mere technicality, by fostering a culture of accountability and integrity, is an important part of this.