Festive season is a time to reflect on values’: PN

Opposition leader Bernard Grech emphasised the importance of fostering a society that recognises and upholds the dignity of every individual on the eve of Christmas Day

“Christmas encourages us to build a society that values all people with the same dignity,” he stated, reflecting on the fundamental belief that each person possesses inherent worth

The leader of the Nationalist Party reflected on some of the many experiences he encountered in recent weeks and days, where he was able to better understand the daily challenges faced by the Maltese and Gozitan people.

He noted the daily struggles faced by many, saying that these experiences deepened his understanding of the challenges confronting the Maltese and Gozitan people.

He delivered a reminder that true peace cannot be achieved through silence regarding the suffering of others.

“Peace is not silence in the face of workplace discrimination or the harsh reality of those who sleep on benches or under some shelter,” he remarked, highlighting the state of migrants who endure severe hardships such as torture, rape, and murder.

In closing his message, Grech extended warm wishes for a joyful Christmas to all Maltese and Gozitan citizens, sharing best wishes from his family and the Nationalist Party.