Former model and philanthropist named as the next US ambassador to Malta

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he nominated Somers Farkas as the next US ambassador to Malta.

Farkas, a model and philanthropist, was a member of former President Donald Trump’s Commission on White House Fellowships.

In his announcement, Trump praised Farkas for her extensive charitable efforts, stating that she "has raised millions of dollars for charity," including organisations such as the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), the Alzheimer’s Association, Lighthouse Guild, the New York Women’s Foundation, and the New York City Police Foundation.

On his media platform, Truth Social, Trump highlighted her commitment to supporting law enforcement, emphasising her role as a trustee who has "always BACKED THE BLUE."

Following her nomination, Farkas needs to be confirmed by the United States Senate, which acts as the upper house of representatives. The Senate majority is currently held by the Republican Party.

Meanwhile, Trump also announced a new ambassador for Portugal, naming John Arrigo as his nominee. Arrigo is the vice president of the Arrigo Auto Group, a prominent Florida businessman, and a long-time associate of the President-elect.