Palazzo Ferreria in Valletta inaugurated after restoration exercise

Government on Friday inaugurated the regeneration project of Palazzo Ferreria in Valletta.

Minister Michael Falzon, accompanied by Permanent Secretary Mark Musù and Professor Raymond Mangion, presided over the inauguration ceremony.

“Over the years we have changed this building from a foundry where swords and cannons that lead to destruction were made, to a palace in which today hundreds of social justice measures are designed," Minister Falzon remarked during the event.

Palazzo Ferreria, which currently houses the Ministry for Social Policy and Children's Rights, has undergone extensive renovation work.

The project, completed in just under a year with an investment of half a million euros, focused on restoring the palace's entrance, inner courtyard, and areas adjacent to the playground.

This latest renovation follows previous restoration efforts on the palace's facade and exterior, including the installation of an impressive lighting system that has become a popular backdrop for photographs shared on various media platforms.