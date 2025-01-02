Labour Party re-joins Socialist International once snubbed by Joseph Muscat

The Labour Party has re-joined the Socialist International after having been de-listed 10 years ago.

In a statement on Thursday, the PL said its International Secretary John Grech had received a letter from SI coordinator Chantal Kambiwa, confirming the party’s membership.

The PL had been de-listed from the organisation in 2014 after it had stopped paying its membership fee. The PL had already been demoted to observer status in 2011 until it was formally delisted three years later.

It is an open secret that when Joseph Muscat took over the reins of the PL in 2008, the Socialist International was not a priority. Indeed, Muscat snubbed the Socialist International as he sought stronger ties with the Party of European Socialists. At the time, several European parties had reservations on some member parties within the Socialist International that lacked democratic credentials.

The PL first became a member of the Socialist International in 1955 under Dom Mintoff until it was eventually de-listed under Muscat.

The PL made no reference to its rocky relationship with SI with Grech saying that membership would enable the party to share leftist principles and ideas with social-democratic parties from around the world.

Kambiwa said the Socialist International is looking forward to work with the PL and hear its ideas and suggestions.