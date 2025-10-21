menu

Over 17,000 people declared €60,000+ income in 2023

Data from parliamentary replies reveals a jump in the number of high-income declarations, with the cohort earning over €60,000 growing by over 20% in a single year

nicole_meilak
21 October 2025, 5:57pm
by Nicole Meilak
The number of individuals declaring an annual income exceeding €60,000 somewhat surged between 2022 and 2023, according to official data tabled in Parliament.

Information provided by the Finance Ministry to Opposition MP Jerome Caruana Cilia shows that in 2023, a total of 17,300 individuals declared an income of more than €60,000.

This marks an increase from the 13,415 individuals recorded in the same broad category for 2022.

In 2023, 4,694 individuals declared an income of over €120,000. A further 2,615 individuals declared an income between €100,000 and €120,000.

A total of 7,309 people declared an annual income in excess of €100,000 in 2023. Comparative 2022 data was not provided for this bracket.

The growth is also evident in the more established brackets. The number of people declaring income between €80,000 and €100,000 rose from 4,105 in 2022 to 4,937 in 2023, an increase of over 800 individuals.

Similarly, the largest cohort, those earning between €60,000 and €80,000, grew from 9,310 to 11,654.

