WSC warns public not to flush wipes down the toilet

The photos were taken after a sewage blockage in Mdina Road, Qormi.

The WSC said that such monstrous blockages occur as wipes don’t break down in water like toilet paper does, instead, they clump together.

This leads to sewage overflows that affect communities, the WSC noted, pointing to the foul smell that such overflows lead to.

“Wipes, whether labeled "flushable" or not belong in the bin, not in your pipes. Protect your home, your neighbourhood, and our sewage network.”