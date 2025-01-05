Festa Ċitru 2025 will be held next Sunday at Sant’ Anton Palace

Festa Ċitru will be held next Sunday, 12 January, at Sant’ Anton Palace which is set to be transformed for the event to welcome the public.

“This year’s edition of Festa Ċitru will be more varied than usual, as not only will citrus products made in the palace kitchen and lemons and oranges be on sale, but we will also have entertainment, għana and traditional food as well as artisanal products,” explained President Myriam Spiteri Debono.

Details about this year’s Festa Ċitru were given during a lemon and orange picking activity by the children of the Optimist Club of Malta, in the presence of the President.

The event will run from 9am until late afternoon and is organised in support of the Malta Community Chest Fund. A notable change this year is the location – activities will take place in the courtyard of Sant’ Anton Palace, which is typically not open to the public.

The festival aims to cater for families by including a range of activities for children, such as performances by a magician. Additionally, attendees can look forward to local talent featuring singers like Fabrizio Faniello and Glenn Vella, along with traditional għana groups.