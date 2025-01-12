PN's former health spokesperson cautious about outsourcing emergency services

His comments come in the midst of a dispute between government and the MAM over a public-private partnership seeking to outsource emergency department services to three private hospitals in the wake of increasing demand at Mater Dei Hospital.

Spiteri attributed much of the current crisis to a lack of investment in infrastructure and human resources, which has left facilities like Mater Dei Hospital (MDH) struggling to cope with the demands of a growing population.

The Emergency Department in particular, he said, has seen a significant rise in patient numbers, creating bottlenecks that affect the entire hospital system. He pointed to similar pressures at polyclinics, further demonstrating the need for immediate action to expand and modernise healthcare infrastructure.

A central issue, Spiteri argued, is the open access to MDH’s Emergency Department, which allows non-emergency cases to occupy space meant for critical conditions.

He proposed the establishment of a dedicated triage system within the ED, staffed by primary care physicians, to divert non-urgent cases. This would allow the department’s doctors, nurses, and paramedics to focus on emergencies requiring immediate attention.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening community healthcare services and educating the public to seek care locally for less severe medical needs, thereby alleviating the pressure on MDH.

Spiteri highlighted the role that the private sector can play in supporting Malta’s public healthcare system, pointing to public-private partnerships, such as the Pharmacy of Your Choice (POYC) scheme.

Spiteri also advocated for outsourcing specific services to private entities, such as radiology and elective procedures, to reduce delays and provide timely care.

However, he expressed caution about privatising emergency services entirely. He argued that emergency care often involves life-and-death decisions that require swift, professional judgment, best managed under public oversight to ensure accountability and quality of care.