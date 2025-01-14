Participants in Cassola's vision circle discuss education

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola held a fourth vision circle, this time focussing on education and saw a sizeable turnout of participants.

In a statement, Cassola said that the vision circles have attracted hundreds of participants, solidifying their role as a forum for fostering collaboration and addressing key national challenges.

During the latest vision circle, attendees from various backgrounds engaged in discussions about improving Malta's education system. Organised into eight groups, participants explored strategies and shared insights.

The contributions will be analysed and incorporated into a comprehensive plan designed to translate the event into actionable outcomes.

Cassola said that the success of these forums reflects the growing commitment of participants to shape a brighter future for Malta.

“The success of this fourth vision circle is a testament to the commitment of all those involved in this initiative, and it marks another step forward in our journey toward a better Malta.”