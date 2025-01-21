Enemalta lays four kilometers of new cable in Mellieħa

In Mellieħa, upgrades to the electrical distribution system are underway as four kilometers of new underground cables are being integrated into the network.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Energy Ministry said the project aims to ensure better resilience and flexibility in the local electrical grid.

The initiative forms part of an effort by Enemalta to install an additional 60km of underground cables across 21 localities in Malta and Gozo. The project is being executed in collaboration with Infrastructure Malta and Transport Malta.

Minister for energy Miriam Dalli underlined the strategic importance of this investment, stating, “The work being done in Mellieħa is part of Enemalta’s broader effort to strengthen the distribution system. This strategic investment is not only improving local connectivity but also ensuring a more resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure.”

Enemalta executive chairman Ryan Fava highlighted the continuity of these efforts, explaining that during 2024, over 82km of underground cables were laid, along with the commissioning of 54 new substations and reinforcement of 76 others.

The ministry said these works have led to the replacement and connection of 166 feeders of 400/230V to the network across multiple localities.

Additionally, 47km of outdated overhead lines have been replaced as part of the modernisation of the distribution network.