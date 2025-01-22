Karol Aquilina says Robert Abela challenged him to fight

Nationalist Party MP Karol Aquilina has accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of challenging him to a physical altercation during a heated parliamentary session.

According to Aquilina, the prime minister told him, “Come outside, and I’ll show you” (“oħroġ barra u nurik”) while speaker Anġlu Farrugia was delivering a parliamentary ruling.

Aquilina criticised Abela’s behavior, calling it inappropriate and unacceptable in a parliamentary setting. Meanwhile, the speaker told Aquilina that if he had flagged the comment during the ruling, Farrugia would’ve acted at that moment.

In a statement later on Wednesday, Abela denied the allegation. "It is truly incredible how the extremist branch leading the Nationalist Party continues to excel in the creativity of lies and slander," the PL added.

In parliament, Aquilina went on to lament the broader state of parliamentary affairs, accusing the government of eroding the institution’s credibility.

He pointed towards parliament’s low attendance and minimal committee activity, naming the health committee that had not convened in over a year.

Aquilina also criticised the practice of government MPs coordinating with ministers to ask parliamentary questions, as well as the large number of parliamentary questions that are left unanswered.